Rain-Thunderstorm with strong winds predicted for KP parts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar said on Friday that partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain with thunderstorms, strong winds, and snowfall are expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Bajaur, Bunner, Mohmand, Malakand while at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

The weather remained dry in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorms were recorded in the Malakand division.

Rainfall was recorded in Drosh 03mm, Dir and Mirkhani (each) 02mm and Chitral 01mm, and Kalam Trace.

The highest temperature of 36 degrees Celsius was recorded in DI Khan.