UrduPoint.com

Rain-Thunderstorm With Strong Winds Predicted For KP Parts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:03 PM

Rain-Thunderstorm with strong winds predicted for KP parts

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar said on Friday that partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar said on Friday that partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain with thunderstorms, strong winds, and snowfall are expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Bajaur, Bunner, Mohmand, Malakand while at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

The weather remained dry in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorms were recorded in the Malakand division.

Rainfall was recorded in Drosh 03mm, Dir and Mirkhani (each) 02mm and Chitral 01mm, and Kalam Trace.

The highest temperature of 36 degrees Celsius was recorded in DI Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Lahore on a day-long visit today

PM arrives in Lahore on a day-long visit today

49 seconds ago
 Russia-Greece History Year Extended to 2022 Due to ..

Russia-Greece History Year Extended to 2022 Due to Pandemic - Upper House Speake ..

17 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

17 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli’s tweet fans hype arou ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli’s tweet fans hype around clash between Pakistan and ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan,Turkey to launch joint film production ve ..

Pakistan,Turkey to launch joint film production venture to highlight Islamic val ..

17 minutes ago
 Seven dead in fire at Russian factory: ministry

Seven dead in fire at Russian factory: ministry

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.