FIA Cracks Down On Illegal Money Exchange, Arrests Three
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a major operation against illegal hawala and hundi networks, arresting three suspects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to details, FIA teams from Peshawar and Abbottabad circles conducted simultaneous raids in Mansehra and Peshawar, targeting illegal Currency exchange operators.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahil, Afghan Jan, and Saad. Officials confirmed that all three were running unauthorized forex businesses without any valid license.
During the operation, the FIA recovered foreign currency worth millions of rupees, including US Dollars, Saudi Riyals, UAE Dirhams, Euros, Afghan afghanis, British Pounds, and Pakistani rupees along with other currencies.
Evidence of illegal transactions has also been seized from the suspects.
The FIA has registered cases and started further investigation to trace their network and sources of funding. This action is part of the ongoing efforts against illegal financial activities in the country.
