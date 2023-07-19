Medium to high level flooding in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab in next 24 hours: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that sharp peaks of medium to high level flood in River Jhelum (upstream Mangla) and medium to high level flood in River Chenab (Marala, Khanki & Qadirabad) including Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab and Hill torrents of DG Khan Division is likely in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that sharp peaks of medium to high level flood in River Jhelum (upstream Mangla) and medium to high level flood in River Chenab (Marala, Khanki & Qadirabad) including Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab and Hill torrents of DG Khan Division is likely in next 24 hours.

According to the daily FFC report on Wednesday, currently, there is no riverine flood situation and all major Rivers of Indus River System are flowing normally.

However, owing to very heavy rainfall (188 mm) in the twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi high flood flows were generated in Lai Nullah. The water level has now started receding. Rawalpindi, District Administration and WASA with the help of Rescue-1122 are ensuring all precautionary measures.

The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla is 9.135 MAF (67.95% of maximum live storage of 13.443 MAF) while this was 4.334 MAF last year on the same date.

Yesterday's monsoon low over East Madhya Paradesh (India) has become insignificant, however, another fresh monsoon low has developed over Northwestern Bay of Bengal (India).

Westerly Wave's trough prevails over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan and adjoining areas with seasonal low lies over Northeastern Balochistan.

Owing to present meteorological conditions, moderate to strong moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 7000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan Divisions) including over upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS. Very heavy rainfalls at isolated places over Northern & Northeastern Punjab. Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain over Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions of Balochistan and Southeastern Sindh.

Current monsoon activity over the upper parts of the country is likely to continue and may increase over southeastern Sindh during the next 48 hours.

For the extended period (July 20 to July 26, 2023), scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with heavy falls at isolated places and very heavy falls at one/two places are expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers.