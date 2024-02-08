Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

(@Abdulla99267510)

The mobile phone and internet services faced disruption in various cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi even before start of polling.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) The government authorities suspended mobile and internet services across the country on election day, citing security concerns.

Even before the polling process began, mobile phone and internet services were disrupted in various cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.

According to the media reports, most areas had their mobile networks and 4g internet shut down.

Mobile phone and internet services are affected in Multan, while Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Abbottabad are experiencing disruptions in mobile services.

The Ministry of Interior spokesperson stated that the decision to temporarily suspend mobile phone services nationwide has been made due to recent terrorist incidents resulting in loss of precious lives.

Maintaining peace and security and dealing with potential threats require essential security measures.

It's worth noting that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) clarified yesterday regarding the internet shutdown, stating that the government will not shut down the internet on election day.

The users will have full access to the internet across the country without any hindrance on election day.

The PTA officials emphasized that the users should not believe in rumors.

The PTA would ensure all means for providing internet services to the users.

Earlier, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi had said that no guidelines had been issued to shut down mobile phone services and the internet during the elections.

He emphasized that security is a serious issue, and no guidelines have been given by the government to shut down mobile phone services and the internet during the elections, and internet services would continue as usual throughout the country.