Pakistan Railways Announces To Restore Eight More Express Trains To Rohri

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

The latest reports say that eight more trains will be allowed to travel from Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi to Rohri.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2022) Pakistan Railways on Saturday announced to restore operations of eight more express trains to Rohri.

The Railways authorities had earlier suspended train operations due to devastating monsoon rainfall which resulted in floods in the Sindh province.

The Railways said that eight trains would be allowed to travel from Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi to Rohri. Karachi Express, Karakoram Express, Fareed Express, business train, Allama Iqbal Express, Green Line, Tezgam, and Jaffar Express were the trains which would be run.

However, train operations would remain suspended between Nawabshah and Khairpur while train operations from Karachi remained affected from August 26 after massive floods hit parts of the province.

Railways announced to resume train operations on the Sukkur-Lahore route from September 10 as the flood water receded in Sukkur.

The latest reports said that train operations were resumed on the Lahore-Sukkur route while routes from Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar to Rohri would also be resumed today.

Pakistan Railways announced that the train would travel via, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi to reach its last stop Peshawar while Khyber Mail would depart from Rohri station on its designated time 5:45 am.

