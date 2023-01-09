UrduPoint.com

PMD Alerts Authorities To Remain Cautious During Rain In Upper Parts From Jan 11-13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PMD alerts authorities to remain cautious during rain in upper parts from Jan 11-13

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A westerly wave entering North Balochistan on Tuesday night will bring moderate-intensity rain in the upper parts of the country from Wednesday to Friday, subsiding the foggy conditions and benefiting the standing crops in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave likely to enter North Balochistan on Tuesday night will grip the upper parts of the country till Wednesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfall (isolated heavy fall) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Muslim Bagh, and Pishin on January 10 night and January 11.

Rain with moderate to isolated heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur; Gilgit Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from January 11-13.

Moderate rain is also expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara and Lahore from January 11-13.

Light rain may occur along Makran coast, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal, and Pakpattan on January 11 and January 12.

About the possible impacts, the met office warned that the heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from January 11-13.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled out, the met office said while advising the tourists to remain extra cautious during the spell.

However, the rain will be beneficial for the standing crops, particularly in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rain will decrease the temperatures significantly and also subside the foggy conditions during the forecast period.

The met office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the period.

Recent Stories

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

20 minutes ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

2 hours ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

2 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.