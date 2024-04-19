Rains, thunderstorms to continue in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Met Office on Friday predicted more rains winds, thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 to 48 hours.

It said that rains, winds and thunderstorm are expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

The weather remained partly cloudy in most districts of the province during last 24 hours. The chief amount of rainfall was recorded as Peshawar, Timergara, Dir and Mardan 01mm, Parachinar 09, Saidu Sharif and Balakot 02, Cherat 03, Kakul 05, Pattan 02 and Malamjabba 06.

The minimum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours in major cities of the province was Peshawar 20C, Parachinar 10, Bannu 10, Mardan 19, Chitral 17, DI Khan 20, Drosh 06, Kalam 02, Dir and Malamjabba 07.

