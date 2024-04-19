Rains, Thunderstorms To Continue In KP
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Met Office on Friday predicted more rains winds, thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 to 48 hours.
It said that rains, winds and thunderstorm are expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.
The weather remained partly cloudy in most districts of the province during last 24 hours. The chief amount of rainfall was recorded as Peshawar, Timergara, Dir and Mardan 01mm, Parachinar 09, Saidu Sharif and Balakot 02, Cherat 03, Kakul 05, Pattan 02 and Malamjabba 06.
The minimum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours in major cities of the province was Peshawar 20C, Parachinar 10, Bannu 10, Mardan 19, Chitral 17, DI Khan 20, Drosh 06, Kalam 02, Dir and Malamjabba 07.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPRA, USAID-ERDA arrange on the spot registration facility for women entrepreneurs9 minutes ago
-
ICP continues crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles9 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain in Peshawar, suburbs continue49 minutes ago
-
Sargodha receives rain49 minutes ago
-
SABS University expels deputy director from service on harassment charges59 minutes ago
-
Attack on foreign nationals convoy foiled59 minutes ago
-
Public property worth a billion retrieved in Muzaffargarh59 minutes ago
-
Naveed Qamar commends Sindh police for thwarting terrorism attempt in Karachi59 minutes ago
-
ANF establishes rehabilitation center in Quetta for treatment of drug addicts1 hour ago
-
Funeral prayer of two custom officials martyred in DI Khan offered1 hour ago
-
Law minister calls on Opposition in NA to uphold principles of parliamentary decorum, etiquette1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in Karachi1 hour ago