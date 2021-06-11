UrduPoint.com
Rs 3734.736m Allocated In PSDP For Inter Provincial Coordination Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government has allocated 3734.7366 million for the ongoing and new schemes of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2021-22.

As per the PSDP document, Rs 1423.878 million were allocated for the ongoing schemes and Rs 2310.858 million were earmarked for the new schemes for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) division.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs. 126.292 million was allocated for establishment of Bio Mechanical Lab at Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) Islamabad, Rs 800 million for rehabilitation of existing facilities at PSC Islamabad for preparation/holding of South Asian Games 2021-22 and Rs 390 million for replacement of Synthetic Hockey turfs in six cities including, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar, Quetta, Abbottabad.

Under the new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 175 million for the construction/ rehabilitation/revamping of roads, footpaths, main gates, security systems and landscaping at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad, Rs 150 million for construction of multipurpose gymnasium and other sports facilities at Hyderabad, Rs.

110 million for construction of multipurpose sports complex and other sports facilities at district Ghotkhi, Rs 160 million establishment of multipurpose sports complex and other sports facilities in Taluka Taluka Badin District Badin. Rs 180 million for establishment of multipurpose sports complex in district Badin, Rs 150 million for establishment of multipurpose complex at district Sanghar, Rs 225 million for hiring of foreign coaches for training of national athletic for participation in the mega events and purchase of sports equipment, Rs 175 million for laying of synthetic athletic track football ground at PSB coaching center Karachi, Rs 250 million organization of national training camps for preparation in international sports complex Islamabad and Rs 200 million for rehabilitation/up-gradation of existing facilities at PSB coaching center at Karachi.

