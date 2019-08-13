Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm predicted from Tuesday night to Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm across the country from Tuesday (night) to Saturday.

Scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Met Office, another monsoon low pressure had developed over northwest Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas, which was likely to move westward and reach Rajasthan (India) on Thursday.

Strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea were expected to penetrate northern parts of the country from Tuesday (evening/might) and likely to intensify from Wednesday. A strong westerly wave was also likely to interact with monsoon currents on Wednesday, the Met Office said.

Under the influence of the weather system, widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm were expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir from Tuesday (evening/night) to Saturday, it added.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are expected in Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions while light/moderate rain is also expected in Hyderabad and Karachi divisions on Thursday and Friday.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm were also expected in Central/South Punjab (Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions) from Wednesday (evening-night) to Friday while at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi and Naseerabad divisions during the period.

The Met Office predicted heavy falls might generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and D G Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions during Wednesday and Thursday.

It also did not rule out the possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

The Met Office advised all the authorities concerned to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.