National basketball training camp resumes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The national basketball training camp resumed at the Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday after the law and order situation returned to normal in the Federal capital.

According to Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Associate Secretary Ouj e Zahoor, the national basketball training camp was being organized by the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), in collaboration with Pakistan Sports board (PSB).

PBBF had already selected talented players from across the country and started a national training camp on May 11 but due to the current law and order situation, it was temporarily closed, he informed.

"The selected players will go through an extensive training plan to enhance their skills and fitness standard during national camp under the supervision of head coach Riaz Malik," Ouj said, adding that the federation was trying to provide the best maximum opportunities to the talented players.

He said the Pakistan team would participate in the Four-Nation Championship to be held in Maldives this year. "Our main target is to secure the top spot in the event as the Pakistan team will take part in an international championship after a long time," Ouj added.

The selected players reported in the camp include Hamza Bin Javed (Army), Muhammad Shahbaz Ali (Army), Atif Shah (Army), Muhammad Shahid (Army), Imad Ahmed (Army), Rana Haris Ahmed ( Faisalabad), Sameer Khan (Hyderabad), Sammar Abbas (Islamabad), Ali Hamza Kazmi (Islamabad), Zain Ali (Karachi), Safi Ullah Khan (Lahore), Ibtisam Murtaza (Lahore), Muhammad Hamza (Multan), Zia Ur Rehman (Navy), Muhammad Umair Jan (PAF), Saqib Ullah Khan Mahsood (PAF), Mehtab Akram (PAF), Naeem Ullah (Peshawar), Abdul Wahab (Peshawar), Izhar Ullah (POF), Rana M Usman (Police), Muhammad Usman (Police), Muhammad Hammad (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Sajawal (Sargodha) and Zain ul Hasan Khan (Wapda) and Jamil Ahmed (Kohat).