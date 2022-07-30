More rain-wind-thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north and eastern Balochistan.

Monsoon currents were penetrating in the upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also affecting western parts of the country.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Kasur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajaur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Khuzdar, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi and Bolan during the period.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Balochistan, lower Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bhai 55 mm, Cherat 06, Lower Dir, Saidu Sharif 04, Malam Jabba, Peshawar City 03, Bannu 02, Darosh, Kalam, Patan 01, Punjab: DG Khan 18, Toba Tek Singh 12, Narowal 11, Gujarat, Jhang 03, Sialkot City, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal 02, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalpur City, Lahore (City) 01, Balochistan: Quetta (Samingli) 10, Kalat 08, Sibi 06, Dalbandin 03, Gwadar, Khuzdar 02, Gilgit: Bagrote 05, Babusar 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 05, Sindh: Karachi (Sadar, Faisal Base, Nazimabad, Kemari 02, MOS, Masroor Base, Quaidabad, Saadi Town, Jinnah Terminal 01) and Mithi 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 43 C and Chillas 41 C.