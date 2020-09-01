More rain-wind thundershowers forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind/thundershowers in Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind/thundershowers in Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

While, heavy falls are also likely to occur in Northeastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, rain-thundershower occured in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan .

Rainfall (mm) was recorded in Punjab: Joharabad 154, Noorpur Thal 126, Attock 114, Sargodha 93, Karor (Layyah) 85, Chakwal 87, Islamabad (Airport 79, Golra 42, Zero Point 29, Bokra 22, Saidpur 20), Bhakkar 56, Bahawalpur (City 55 , Airport 44), Multan (City 53, Airport 25), Khanewal 46, Okara 39, DG Khan 23, Rahim Yar Khan 19, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 20, Chaklala 18), Murree 18, Jhang 11, Sahiwal, Kot Addu 08, Faisalabad 06, Gujarat 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 176, Pattan 101, D.

I. Khan 78, Kalam 76, Dir (Lower 62, Upper 52), Peshawar, Takht Bai 37, Chitral 31, Sindh: Sukkur 05 , Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 84, Airport 66), Garhi Dupatta 28, Kotli 09, Rawalkot 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Goupis 34, Darosh 14, Astor 02, Bagote, Chilas 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 43C and Larkana 38C.

According to synoptic situation, A low pressure system is located along eastern border which is likely to move northward during next 24 hours. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.