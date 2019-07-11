Rain likely at scattered places in Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain expected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the midnight of Friday while cloudy weather persists during daytime

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain expected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the midnight of Friday while cloudy weather persists during daytime.

According to official of PMD said,"Moderate Monsoon currents are reaching upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Friday.

Adding that more dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

He said more dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Sargodha, Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs Punjab, Mangla 54, Jhelum 32, Lahore (City 25, AP 24), Islamabad (AP 18, Bokra 13, ZP 10, Golra 04, Saidpur 02), Gujrat 18, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 14, Shamsabad 05), Hafizabad 13, Kasur, M.B.Din 12, Gujranwala 08, Sialkot 07, Attock, Chakwal, Murree 04, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 22, Kotli 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 03, Bannu 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

Temperatures recorded Dadu, Sibbi, Nokkundi, Moenjodaro 46�C, Dalbandin, Jacobabad 45�C.