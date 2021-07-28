UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lai Nullah Experiences High Flood Flows:FFC

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Lai Nullah experiences high flood flows:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that high flood flows were generated in Lai Nullah and water level at Kattarian Bridge was 21 feet at 0810 hours (Evacuation Level) and 17 feet at Gawal Mandi Bridge at 0910 hours (Evacuation Level) on Wednesday morning, owing to heavy rainfall in the twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, good monsoon rains are being experienced particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and AJ&K over the last 48 to 72 hours. At present, all main rivers of the Indus River System are flowing Normal with no riverine flood situation.

Owing to healthier rainfall in the catchment areas of the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum & Chenab), appreciable increase in the storage of country's major reservoirs during last 2 weeks is being experienced.

The Combined Live Storage of major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 6.832 MAF (i.e. 50.54% of the total value of 13.516 MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, a fresh Monsoon Low has developed over Northern Bay of Bengal (India) with moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan is now prevailing over Northern parts of Pakistan with seasonal low continues to persist over Northern Balochistan.

For the ensuing 24 hours, fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls has been predicted by the FFD, Lahore over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions of Punjab Province including upper catchments of all main rivers.

For the same period, scattered thunderstorm/rain with one or two heavy falls may also occur over Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab) and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As a consequence, low to medium level flood is expected in the Nullahs of rivers Chenab & Ravi.

During the last 24 hours Islamabad City has experienced heavy rains (123 mm).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Multan Afghanistan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Lai Sahiwal Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Jhelum May All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Online expo boosts trade among RCEP members

2 minutes ago

UK offers Kenya 817,000 Covid vaccine doses

2 minutes ago

UK Pledges to Supply 817,000 AstraZeneca Vaccine D ..

2 minutes ago

"White Snake 2" leads Chinese box office chart

2 minutes ago

Experts term hepatitis vaccination as need of hour ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. James Shera expresses deep concerns over human ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.