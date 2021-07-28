Lai Nullah experiences high flood flows:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that high flood flows were generated in Lai Nullah and water level at Kattarian Bridge was 21 feet at 0810 hours (Evacuation Level) and 17 feet at Gawal Mandi Bridge at 0910 hours (Evacuation Level) on Wednesday morning, owing to heavy rainfall in the twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, good monsoon rains are being experienced particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and AJ&K over the last 48 to 72 hours. At present, all main rivers of the Indus River System are flowing Normal with no riverine flood situation.

Owing to healthier rainfall in the catchment areas of the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum & Chenab), appreciable increase in the storage of country's major reservoirs during last 2 weeks is being experienced.

The Combined Live Storage of major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 6.832 MAF (i.e. 50.54% of the total value of 13.516 MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, a fresh Monsoon Low has developed over Northern Bay of Bengal (India) with moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan is now prevailing over Northern parts of Pakistan with seasonal low continues to persist over Northern Balochistan.

For the ensuing 24 hours, fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls has been predicted by the FFD, Lahore over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions of Punjab Province including upper catchments of all main rivers.

For the same period, scattered thunderstorm/rain with one or two heavy falls may also occur over Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab) and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As a consequence, low to medium level flood is expected in the Nullahs of rivers Chenab & Ravi.

During the last 24 hours Islamabad City has experienced heavy rains (123 mm).