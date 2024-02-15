Open Menu

Moderate To Heavy Rain, Hail Storm Expected In Central And Upper Parts Of Country From Feb 17-21

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A strong westerly wave entering Pakistan on Saturday will bring moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hail storms and snowfall over the hills in central and upper parts of the country from February 17 (night) to February 21.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, (PMD), the westerly wave was likely to approach western parts on February 17 (night) and may grip upper/central parts of the country on February 18.

Under the influence of this weather system, moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected Islamabad and Punjab including Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur from February 17 night to February 21while light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan on February 18 and February 19. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar.

In Kashmir, heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from February 17(night) to February 21with occasional gaps. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during this period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera

Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from February 17 (night) to February 20 with occasional gaps.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the period.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu on February 18(evening/night) and February 19.

In Sindh, dry weather with strong gusty winds is expected in southern parts of the province from February 18-20.

About the possible impacts of the rain, the PMD said that heavy rain and snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from February 18-20.

The possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.

Wind thunderstorms/hailstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, Vehicles and solar panels etc. 

The farmers and tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious during the spell while all concerned authorities must remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

