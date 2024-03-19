Radio Pakistan's Channel Continues To Enrich Ramadan Experience Of Listeners
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 07:46 PM
Radio Pakistan's Saut-ul-Quran Channel has been continuously enriching the Ramazan experience of its listeners through broadcast of Holy Quran with Urdu translation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Radio Pakistan's Saut-ul-Quran Channel has been continuously enriching the Ramazan experience of its listeners through broadcast of Holy Quran with urdu translation.
People tune in to the FM-94.4 Saut-ul-Quran channel to douse their souls in the blessings of the holy month, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The Saut-ul-Quran channel of Radio Pakistan has been airing the recitation of the Holy Quran with Urdu translation since 2015. At present, broadcasts of Saut-ul-Quran channel can be accessed in 19 cities inclduing Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Narowal, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Mithi, Gilgit, Skardu, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Gwadar, Sibbi, Mirpur, Peshawar, and Karachi.
In the next phase, transmission of the Saut-ul-Quran channel will be extended to 19 more cities, which include Sialkot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kallar Kahaar, Faqirabad, Larkana, Bhit Shah, Landhi, Khuzdar, Loralai, Turbat, Zhob, Chitral, Abbottabad, Kohat, Noshehra, and Muzaffarabad.
