ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Radio Pakistan's Saut-ul-Quran Channel is broadcasting the Holy Quran with urdu Translation to enrich listeners' Ramadan experience.

Listeners are turning to FM-93.4 Saut-ul-Quran channel to immerse themselves in the blessings of Ramadan.

Radio Pakistan's Saut-ul-Quran channel has been broadcasting the recitation of the Holy Quran with Urdu Translation since 2015.

Currently, the Saut-ul-Quran channel broadcasts are available in 19 cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Narowal, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Mithi, Gilgit, Skardu, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Gwadar, Sibbi, Mirpur, Peshawar, and Karachi.

The upcoming phase will expand the transmission of the Saut-ul-Quran channel to an additional 19 cities, encompassing Sialkot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kallar Kahar, Faqirabad, Larkana, Bhit Shah, Landhi, Khuzdar, Loralai, Turbat, Zhob, Chitral, Abbottabad, Kohat, Noshehra, and Muzaffarabad.

