Rain-wind/thunderstorm Expected Across Country From March 27-31:PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with wind/thunderstorms in various parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan from March 27 to March 31.

The rain would be the result of a westerly wave entering the western parts of the country on March 27, likely to grip upper and central parts on March 28, persisting till March 31.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-windstorm/thunderstorms with snowfall over the mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat,

Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur,

Malakand, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, and Kurram with occasional gaps from March 27-31.

Isolated heavy fall and hailstorms is also expected on March 29 and 30.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar while in Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur with occasional gaps from March 27 till April 01. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorms is also expected on March 29 and March 30.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang,

Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali with occasional gaps from March 27 (evening/night) to March 31.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from March 28-30.

Isolated windstorm/hailstorm is also expected in the province during the forecast period.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat and Khuzdar from March 27-28.

Dry weather/dust-raising winds is expected in southern parts of the province.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, and Dadu on March 28 and 29.

Dry weather/dust-raising winds are expected in southern parts of the province.

About the possible impacts, moderate to heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable points during March 29/30.

Windstorms/hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles, and solar

panels etc.

Tourists and farmers are advised to remain cautious during the wet period.

The temperatures are likely to drop during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

More Stories From Pakistan