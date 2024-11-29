Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted a cold and dry weather for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted a cold and dry weather for Lahore.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan in afternoon.

Light rain is also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhang and Faisalabad.

Like wise, smog/fog (in patches) is likely to reduce in plain areas of Punjab.

Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to persist in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan and surrounding areas during morning/night.