Fresh monsoon spell hits Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) A fresh monsoon spell has hit Karachi as light and heavy rains are continuing in patches in different parts of the metropolis.Streets have been inundated owing to the downpour and some motorbikes ran down as a result.

The locals are facing trouble because their routine life has been affected by showers.It also rained heavily in other cities of Sindh including Dadu, Kandiaro, Khairpur and Nathan Shah.The monsoon spell has entered Punjab as well.

Rains reduced the humidity levels and turned weather pleasant in Rajanpur, Jhang, Mianwali, Kundian and Shorkot.Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Multan, D.

G.Khan divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and at isolated places in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Makran, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions.Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions), Kalat, Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.