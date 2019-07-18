UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Rains Render 41 Deaths, 40 Injured Amid 185 Houses Damaged: NDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:05 PM

Monsoon rains render 41 deaths, 40 injured amid 185 houses damaged: NDMA

The recent monsoon rains have rendered 41 deaths and 40 people injured amid 185 houses damaged during the downpour induced losses recorded from July 1 to July 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The recent monsoon rains have rendered 41 deaths and 40 people injured amid 185 houses damaged during the downpour induced losses recorded from July 1 to July 18.

According to the daily Monsoon situation report issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Thursday around 27 men, 3 women and 11 children had perished in various incidents occurred during the monsoon rains in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The injured reported were 34 male, three female and three children along with 185 houses damaged including 154 fully destroyed and 31 partially wrecked by the heavy rains, it added.

The relief provided by provincial and district disaster management authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir's State Disaster Management Authority and NDMA was a total of 677 tents, 17.35 tonnes of food items, 1000 blankets, 200 plastic mats and 100 sleeping bags, the report said.

As per NDMA's report River Kabul at Nowshera was in medium flood level and River Indus at Chashma was in low flood level. However, all other major Rivers were in the state of their normal flows, it added.

The significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours was Kamra 43 mm, Balakot 23 mm and Cherat 22 mm.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast for next 24 hours predicts, "Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated Heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal and Northeast Balochistan alongwith Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad & Bahawalpur Divisions," the report said.

"Rainfall activity is likely to decrease further and fresh wet spell is likely to start towards the end of the week," it added.

The significant issues reported in the past 24 hours noted, "On 17 July 2019, due to rains 4 houses have collapsed in various incidents reported in District Charsadda, resulting 1 injured and 3 houses partially damaged."The road situation (NHA and Respective Provinces) mentioned that the road between Chitral City and Golen Valley was damaged or blocked where restoration work was underway by district administration. However, all other roads and railway routs across the country were clear, the report said.

The preliminary losses or damages mainly 1 injured and 3 houses partially damaged were reported during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Injured Kabul Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Road Male Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Malakand Balakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir July NHA Women 2019 All From Rains Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Saudi-Led Coalition, Houthis Impeding Aid Deliveri ..

4 minutes ago

At least 11 dead in Taliban attack on Afghan polic ..

4 minutes ago

All Iran Nuclear Deal Parties Should Urge Tehran t ..

4 minutes ago

Violence Declines in Yemen's Hudaydah, Continues i ..

4 minutes ago

OSCE Official Urges All Sides in Ukrainian Civil C ..

9 minutes ago

Russia to Continue Providing Assistance to UN Medi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.