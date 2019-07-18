Monsoon rains render 41 deaths, 40 injured amid 185 houses damaged: NDMA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The recent monsoon rains have rendered 41 deaths and 40 people injured amid 185 houses damaged during the downpour induced losses recorded from July 1 to July 18.

According to the daily Monsoon situation report issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Thursday around 27 men, 3 women and 11 children had perished in various incidents occurred during the monsoon rains in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The injured reported were 34 male, three female and three children along with 185 houses damaged including 154 fully destroyed and 31 partially wrecked by the heavy rains, it added.

The relief provided by provincial and district disaster management authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir's State Disaster Management Authority and NDMA was a total of 677 tents, 17.35 tonnes of food items, 1000 blankets, 200 plastic mats and 100 sleeping bags, the report said.

As per NDMA's report River Kabul at Nowshera was in medium flood level and River Indus at Chashma was in low flood level. However, all other major Rivers were in the state of their normal flows, it added.

The significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours was Kamra 43 mm, Balakot 23 mm and Cherat 22 mm.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast for next 24 hours predicts, "Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated Heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal and Northeast Balochistan alongwith Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad & Bahawalpur Divisions," the report said.

"Rainfall activity is likely to decrease further and fresh wet spell is likely to start towards the end of the week," it added.

The significant issues reported in the past 24 hours noted, "On 17 July 2019, due to rains 4 houses have collapsed in various incidents reported in District Charsadda, resulting 1 injured and 3 houses partially damaged."The road situation (NHA and Respective Provinces) mentioned that the road between Chitral City and Golen Valley was damaged or blocked where restoration work was underway by district administration. However, all other roads and railway routs across the country were clear, the report said.

The preliminary losses or damages mainly 1 injured and 3 houses partially damaged were reported during last 24 hours.