Rain-dust-thunderstorm Subside Heat Wave Conditions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Rain-dust-thunderstorm lashed different parts of the country including the federal capital on Thursday evening giving the much awaited respite to the heat stricken people through subsiding the prevailing heat wave conditions

The rain accompanied with dust-thunderstorm of light to moderate intensity started after 4:00 pm and continued for a short period, decreasing the rising temperatures.

The westerly wave entered into the upper parts of the country from Thursday night which will produce rain-dust-thunderstorm in various parts of the country during the next few days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The country witnessed an intense heat wave a little early during this summer season due to the climatic changes affecting the whole world; however the present rain spell will reduce the intensity of the heat wave conditions.

The westerly wave will persist till May 24 (Tuesday) due to which rain-dust-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum , Hafizabad, M.

B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan including Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu particularly during afternoon and evening or nights.

The high temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period in most parts of the country.

The rain will provide relief during the present heat wave conditions in most parts of the country.

Water stress on water (reservoirs), crops, vegetable and orchards may likely continue during the period.

Wind/dust-thunderstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad or upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the forecast period.

The met office has advised the citizens to use the water in all aspects of life judiciously.

