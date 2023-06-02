UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely To Persist In Some Parts Of Balochistan, South Punjab And Kashmir

Published June 02, 2023

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted Rain-wind-thunderstorm in northeast Balochistan, south Punjab, Kashmir, and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted Rain-wind-thunderstorm in northeast Balochistan, south Punjab, Kashmir, and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.

Dust-raising/gusty winds are expected in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan in the afternoon.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy/ dry weather is expected in Islamabad.

In Punjab, hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Dust-raising/gusty winds are expected in plain areas during the afternoon. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Sadiqabad.

In KP, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Swat, Kohistan, Dir, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Balochistan, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorms in Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, Loralai and Kohlu.

In Sindh, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, and the suburbs.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected during the period.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded in millimeters (mm) Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 20 mm, Rawalpindi Chaklala 15, Gujranwala 10, Gujrat, Narowal 07, Sialkot (City 06, A/P 05), Chakwal, Mangla 02, Jhelum, Islamabad A/P, Lahore city 01, GB: Bunji 09, Gupis 04, Gilgit , Bagrote 03, Chilas, Skardu, Hunza 01,KP: Dir Upper, Mardan 01,Balochistan: Barkhan 02mm.

The maximum temperatures were recorded in Turbat at 43 degrees centigrade and Shaheed Benazirabad at 40 degrees centigrade.

