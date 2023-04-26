UrduPoint.com

Met Office Predicts Rain-wind/thunderstorm With Occasional Gaps During Next Week

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorm with occasional gaps during next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Met Office on Wednesday informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter in the country from 26th April (Evening/night) and likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country and may persist till the first week of May.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore from 26th April (Evening/night) to 29th April.

Rain-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is expected in Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Kharan, Makran coast), south Punjab (Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal), Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mitiyari, Tandojam and Jamshoro from 27th April (evening/night) to 3rd May.

However, more rain- wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from 30th April to 5th May.

As per possible impacts, strong wind & hailstorms may cause damage to lose infrastructure and standing crops (particularly wheat crop) in the country. Therefore, farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Heavy rains may cause Flash Floods in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 01st to 04th May and in parts of Balochistan and hill torrents of D.G khan from 28th April to 2nd May.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period. Day temperatures are likely to drop significantly during wet spell. Tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

Met office also advised all concerned authorities to remain "ALERT" to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Punjab Murree Riyal Hyderabad Sahiwal Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Sheikhupura Jacobabad Charsadda Nowshera Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh Jamshoro Umarkot Sanghar Khairpur Chitral Haripur Kohistan Shangla Barkhan Khuzdar Qila Saifullah Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Mirpur Awaran Ghizer Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free E ..

Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free Eid Al Fitr holiday at sea

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million c ..

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million counterfeit goods worth AED29 m ..

22 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 billion in Q1 2023

22 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the lat ..

Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the latest technologies on the educat ..

22 minutes ago
 Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan conti ..

Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan continuing

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.