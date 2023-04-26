Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorm with occasional gaps during next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Met Office on Wednesday informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter in the country from 26th April (Evening/night) and likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country and may persist till the first week of May.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore from 26th April (Evening/night) to 29th April.

Rain-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is expected in Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Kharan, Makran coast), south Punjab (Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal), Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mitiyari, Tandojam and Jamshoro from 27th April (evening/night) to 3rd May.

However, more rain- wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from 30th April to 5th May.

As per possible impacts, strong wind & hailstorms may cause damage to lose infrastructure and standing crops (particularly wheat crop) in the country. Therefore, farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Heavy rains may cause Flash Floods in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 01st to 04th May and in parts of Balochistan and hill torrents of D.G khan from 28th April to 2nd May.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period. Day temperatures are likely to drop significantly during wet spell. Tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

Met office also advised all concerned authorities to remain "ALERT" to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.