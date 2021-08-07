Pakistan experiences 4th wave of COVID amid Indian variant showing rise in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan is currently experiencing the fourth wave of COVID-19 amid Indian Delta variant, which is on an upward trajectory, especially significant rise is witnessed in Karachi.

This was told at the meeting of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) hosted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House here Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Asad Umar, Lt Gen Hamood-uz-Zaman, Special Assistant to PM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor and Maj Gen Asif Mahmood.

The Chief Minister was assisted by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Syed Sardar Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Health Dr Kazim Jatoi, Dr Faisal, Dr Sara Khan, Prof Saeed Qureshi and other concerned officials.

Based on high positivity, the inflow and pressure on critical care occupancy at the hospitals has increased, therefore the Sindh government placed stringent measures for control of rising disease situation in the province, especially in Karachi from 31 July to 8th August, the meeting was told.

It was pointed out that 67 percent of total positive cases had emerged from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad.

It was disclosed that in Sindh, all-time highest numbers and the capacity of high flow oxygen occupancy nearly reached 80 percent despite the ramp. The pressure on the health care system was expected to continue for weeks, therefore the addition of more beds in the healthcare system was decided and urged the Health Department to keep the capacity utilization below 70 percent to avoid the pressure. It was pointed out that a similar pressure was also building up in KPK and Punjab.

The meeting was told that in Karachi 1,195 patients were in critical care on August 6 and within two days, their number was increased to 1,210 on August 8.

The Chief Minister said that he has added 165 beds in the critical care system of Karachi and now the number had increased to 404.

The meeting was told that during the current week, 562 patients had been admitted in hospitals all over Pakistan. In Sindh, alone 176 patients were admitted and 159 in Punjab, 175 in KPK and 36 in Islamabad, 13 in AJK and four in Balochistan.

It was pointed out that on the average, over 500 patients were being admitted in hospitals on daily basis in addition to 70 to 80 patients in critical care on daily basis in the country.

The NCOC while sharing positive cases, disclosed that Karachi counts for 79 percent cases in the province. During the current week, Karachi has 1,0591 positive cases that constituted 21.

4 percent and Hyderabad has 15 percent.

It was pointed out that in Sindh, cases had increased between July 26 to August 1. Karachi had 21 percent cases which increased to 23.2 percent. Similarly, in Hyderabad, the cases increased from 6.6 percent to 11.7 percent, Badin from 4.7 percent to 10.8 percent, Thatta increased from 3.7 percent to 7.5, Tharparkar increased from 2.7 percent to 8.1 percent, Sanghar 5.1 percent to 7.6 percent, Matiari 2.7 percent to 6.3 percent, Jamshoro increased from 3.4 percent to 6.9 percent, Mirpurkhas 2.4 percent to 5.7 percent and Shaheed Benazirabad from 3.5 percent to 5 percent.

Sharing the ratio of positive cases and their trend, it was pointed out that Karachi had 24.2 percent cases which have come down slightly to 21.4 percent during the current week. Muzaffarabad had shown an increase from 17.5 percent to 19.2 percent, Rawalpinid increased from 10.3 percent to 17.7 percent, Peshawar increased from 13 percent to 16.3 percent, Hyderabad 10.4 percent to 15 percent, Mirpur has shown a decline from 10.9 to 10.7, Islamabad has shown an increase from 9 percent to 10.3 percent.

Currently, 102 patients are on ventilators in Karachi, one in Hyderabad, 22 in Rawalpindi, 36 in Peshawar, 43 in Islamabad, 20 in Bahawalpur and 10 in Gujranwala. Karachi has 1569 or 20.88 percent COVID cases, Hyderabad 164 or 15.36 percent cases, Rawalpindi 219 or 27.24 percent cases, Peshawar 222 or 17.34 percent cases, Muzaffarabad 57 or 23.65 percent cases and Mirpur 33 or 19.53 percent cases.

In Sindh, the positivity percentage has come down from 13.7 percent to 11.9 percent. AJK has shown an increase from 23.6 percent to 26 percent, Balochistan has also come down from 4.9 percent to 4.4 percent, GB has come down from 10.4 percent to 8.7 percent, Punjab has shown an increase in the cases from 4.6 percent to 5.4 percent but KPK has come down from 4.8 percent to 4.2 percent and Islamabad has shown an increase of 10.6 percent to 12.1 percent.

The meeting was told that mortality has also started to rise again after a consistent downward trend for two weeks in the country. During the last six days 63 patients have died on average. It was pointed out that the rising death toll was likely to continue until the load on critical care subsided.

The mortality trend shows that from 5 July to 1 August, some 285 patients died in the Punjab, 489 in Sindh, 125 in KPK, 24 in Islamabad, 39 in AJK and 14 in Balochistan.

The meeting was told through presentations that the country was likely to witness a rise in disease during the coming weeks of August if SOPs were not followed; hence necessitate adherence to SOPs to arrest chances of further spread.

The meeting also agreed to issue SOPs for Muharram starting from August 9 2021.