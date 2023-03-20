UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast More Rain-wind, Thunderstorm With Heavy Falls

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PMD forecast more Rain-wind, thunderstorm with heavy falls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), Monday forecasts more Rain-wind and thunderstorm with heavy falls during the week.

According to the PMD, another strong westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan from March 21 and likely to grip most parts of the country on 22nd March.

The PMD further informed that under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in various parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Kalat, Gwadar, Lasbella and Makran coast from 21st (evening/night) to 24th March.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa widespread rain-wind and thundershower with scattered heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Mohmand, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from 21st to 24th March.

In Kashmir widespread rain-wind and thunderstorm with scattered heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in different areas of Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur, while in Gilgit-Baltistan isolated Rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected at Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from 21st to 24th March.

In Punjab and Islamabad widespread rain-wind and thundershower with scattered heavy falls and isolated hailstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar khan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Okara and Kasur from 21st to 24th March.

In Sindh scattered rain-wind-dust and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Karachi from 21st to 23rd March.

According to PMD the possible impacts of this weather system will include strong wind and Hailstorm that may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops in the country.

Heavy rains may cause flash floods in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi, Turbat, Awaran, Panjgur, Hill torrents of D.G Khan on 22nd and 23rd March.

According to PMD, landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period while the day temperature is likely to fall significantly during the spell.

PMD also advised the tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period while all concerned authorities are advised to remain "ALERT" to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Related Topics

