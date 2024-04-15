PMD Forecast More Rains-wind/thunderstorm During This Week With Occasional Gaps
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) After culmination of the ongoing rain spell on April 15, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain-wind/thunderstorm at various parts of the country during the current week with occasional gaps.
Another strong westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country on April 16 (night) and likely to grip most parts of Balochistan on April 17 and will extend to upper parts on April 18.
Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy, with isolated very heavy falls) is expected in Balochistan including Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Awaran, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Noushki, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Loralai, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Mastung, Ziarat, Shirani, Zhob, Musa Khel and Barkhan from April 16 (night) to April 19 (morning).
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm accompanied by few heavy, with isolated very heavy falls with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from April 17 (night) to April 21. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the forecast period.
Rain-wind/thunderstorm (few heavy falls) with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Gilgit Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar and in Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur with occasional gaps from April 18 to April 22.
In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls/hailstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from April 18-21 while in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from April 18 to April 20.
In Sindh, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar from April 17 (night) to April 19 (morning).
About the possible impacts, the PMD said that heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/Streams of Balochistan specially Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar on April 17 and 18, while Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, Tributaries of Kabul River, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from April 18-20.
The temperatures are likely to drop during the wet spell turning the weather pleasant.
The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable locations from April 18-21.
Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.
The farmers especially in wheat harvested areas are advised to manage their crops keeping in view the weather conditions.
The tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary traveling during the forecast period.
All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.
