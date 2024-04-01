Open Menu

Radio Pakistan Continues To Broadcast Holy Quran With Urdu Translation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Radio Pakistan's Saut-ul-Quran Channel continues to broadcast the Holy Quran with urdu Translation for enriching the Ramazan experience of its listeners.

People are tuning in to the FM-93.4 Saut-ul-Quran channel to douse their souls in the blessings of the holy month.

The Saut-ul-Quran channel of Radio Pakistan has been airing the recitation of the Holy Quran with Urdu Translation since 2015.

At present, Saut-ul-Quran channel can be accessed in 19 cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Narowal, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Mithi, Gilgit, Skardu, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Gwadar, Sibbi, Mirpur, Peshawar, and Karachi.

In the next phase, transmission of the Saut-ul-Quran channel will be extended to 19 more cities, which include Sialkot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kallar Kahar, Faqirabad, Larkana, Bhit Shah, Landhi, Khuzdar, Loralai, Turbat, Zhob, Chitral, Abbottabad, Kohat, Noshehra, and Muzaffarabad.

More Stories From Pakistan