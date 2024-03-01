Wet weather to continue; authorities on alert to avert damages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Heavy rain, with heavy snowfall over the hilly areas, lashed most parts of the country including the Federal capital, as per forecast of weather experts, and continued since Thursday night with occasional gaps, turning the weather cold.

The heavy rainfall has not only suspended the daily life in various parts of the country especially in Sindh and Balochistan provinces but also causing inconvenience to the travelers.

In the federal capital, the rain of moderate to heavy intensity started during the midnight and continued till present (4:00 pm) with gaps. Considering the intensity of rainfall during this spell, the authorities have declared rain emergency in rain-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan to avert mishaps.

The heavy rain has compelled citizens to remain indoors and wear warm clothes due to the lowering temperature while many are enjoying the popular winter delights including Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, dry fruits, fried fish, samosas, pakoras and other traditional winter foods.

Huge rush of buyers especially women was also witnessed at the stalls of second-hand clothes stalls and flee markets on Friday who were purchasing warm clothes for them and children.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), torrential rainfall and heavy snowfall with windstorm, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorm was expected in most parts of the country till March 02.

A strong westerly wave earlier affecting western parts of the country is gripping most parts of the country till March 3.

The torrential rain and heavy snowfall may cause landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and affect the vulnerable points in the area. Wind-thunderstorm and hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc.

Heavy rain and snowfall may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on March 02.

The PMD has advised the tourists not to travel unnecessarily and farmers to remain cautious about their crops during the period.

While all concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm and thunderstorm with heavy snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan till March 03. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm, thunderstorm and snowfall is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur till March 03. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Punjab and Islamabad, widespread heavy rain with windstorm and thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar on March 02.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas during the period.

Rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar till March 02. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and local nullah’s of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on March 02.