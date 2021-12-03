UrduPoint.com

Most Awaited Rain To Lash Various Parts Of Country During Weekend; Help Subside Smog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:27 PM

The most awaited rain, as per the forecast of weather experts, would lash at different parts of the country during the weekend after the prolonged dry spell and help subside the prevailing smog in the plain areas of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The most awaited rain, as per the forecast of weather experts, would lash at different parts of the country during the weekend after the prolonged dry spell and help subside the prevailing smog in the plain areas of Punjab.

The travelers had been facing severe inconvenience especially on the motorways due to the intense fog besides in most areas of Punjab at morning and night hours while some motorways authorities imposed travel restrictions at certain places with severe smoggy conditions.

The rain would give relief to the citizens facing allergies symptoms as well influenza and cough due to the dry weather spell.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed that a weak westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country and would persist till Sunday.

Under this weather system, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Northeast Punjab on Saturday (evening or night) and Sunday.

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob and its surrounding on Saturday (evening or night).

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad on Sunday.

Light rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore on Saturday night and Sunday.

Snowfall is also expected in Neelum valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Nathiagali, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba on Sunday.

About the possible impacts of the rain, the met office said the prevailing smog conditions would likely to subside in plains of Punjab while the dense fog would likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab from Monday.

The night temperatures would likely to fall gradually after the wet spell and severe cold weather conditions may prevail at certain places.\932

Related Topics

