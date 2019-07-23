NDMA warns high to very high flood with sharp peaks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monday has warned of high to very high floods with sharp peaks to occur in the upstream and downstream of major rivers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monday has warned of high to very high floods with sharp peaks to occur in the upstream and downstream of major rivers.

"High to very high flood with sharp peaks of Exceptional high flood are expected upstream of Mangla whereas high to very high flood is also likely in River Chenab at Marala and its downstream," NDMA advisory said.

"Flows may attain Medium to High Flood level in Rivers Indus at Tarbela and Kabul at Nowshera along with their tributaries during Thursday to Saturday," it added.

According to NDMA advisory, the Met Office informed that weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

"However, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from Wednesday (evening/night) and likely to spread central and southern parts from Thursday to Saturday," the advisory said.

It had also noted widespread monsoon rains amid wind-thunderstorm were predicted in upper and central parts of the country from Wednesday to Saturday.

Under the influence of this following weather was expected, "Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir from Wednesday (evening/night) to Saturday.

" Scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm (isolated moderate to heavy falls) were also expected in Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Moreover, heavy rainfalls may generate flash flooding in local nullah or riverine of Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir and may trigger landslides in Hazara division and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday, while in Zhob, Kalat and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions on Friday and Saturday. Heavy falls may also generate urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Sargodha divisions during the period, it added.

The advisory stated that all concerned authorities were advised to remain ALERT and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

However, all concerned are requested to remain Alert and ensure following precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property where respective provincial disaster management authorities to coordinate with concerned departments (NHA, FWO and C&W) for restoration of roads in case of any blockage or obstruction.

The tourists were to remain apprised about weather forecast. Relevant departments may issue necessary instructions to stakeholders in the light of fresh weather forecast. In case of any eventuality, twice daily updates should be shared with NDMA.