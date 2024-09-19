Section 144 imposed for MDCAT test in 12 cities of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government has enforced Section 144 in preparation for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), scheduled for Sunday, September 22, across 12 cities.

According to a spokesperson from the Punjab Home Department, this regulation will apply in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Rahim Yar Khan.

A notification issued by the Home Department specifies that only candidates and supervisory staff will be allowed entry into examination centers, barring all other individuals.

Movement of unrelated persons will be prohibited within 100 yards of the exam centers. Furthermore, restrictions have been placed on bringing any weapons, mobile phones, digital diaries, books, or guides within this vicinity.

The spokesperson confirmed that no protests or demonstrations will be permitted near the examination centers, and any interference in the examination process or use of unfair means will not be tolerated. Approximately 82,500 candidates are expected to participate in the exam across the designated districts, following directives from the Punjab government.