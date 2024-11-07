Ashir’s hits maiden first-class ton, bowlers dominate day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Sialkot’s Ashir Mehmood hit maiden first-class century (112 not out, 158b, 18x4s, 1x6) while Mohammad Adil, Ahmed Bashir, Test spinner Sajid Khan and Nisar Ahmed’s five-fers made headlines on the opening day of the third round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Sialkot’s Ashir Mehmood hit maiden first-class century (112 not out, 158b, 18x4s, 1x6) while Mohammad Adil, Ahmed Bashir, Test spinner Sajid Khan and Nisar Ahmed’s five-fers made headlines on the opening day of the third round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25.

Ashir stitched an unbeaten 200-run opening partnership with Azan Awais, who hit his third-consecutive half-century as the stumps were drawn after 51 overs due to bad light at the Rana Naved ul Hasan academy, Sheikhupura. Mohammad Adil’s seven-fer routed Larkana, who were bowled out for 63 in 23.2 overs while Abbottabad finished the truncated opening day with 81-2 in 25 overs with an 18-run first innings lead at the National Ground in Islamabad.

At the Marghzar ground, Lahore Whites’ Ahmed Bashir wreaked havoc with 7-31 to take his tournament tally to 22, as Islamabad were bowled out for 167 in 47.4 overs. Arsal Sheikh resisted the onslaught with a gritty unbeaten half-century (63 not out, 106b, 8x4s) while he was supported by Shayan Sheikh who contributed 43 off 40. In turn, Lahore Whites were 90-3 in 32 overs with a 77-run deficit.

Test spinner Sajid Khan bagged his 15th first-class five-wicket haul as AJK were bundled out for 171 in 53.4 overs. Sajid was backed up by Mohammad Imran Jr and Mohammad Amir Khan who bagged two wickets each. At the close of play, Peshawar were 74-2 in 23.1 overs at the Ashfaq cricket Ground Sirdheri, Charsadda.

Nisar Ahmed (5-25) and Test fast bowler Mohammad Abbas (3-36) helped Lahore Blues to decimate Quetta for a meagre 101 in 45.4 overs at the Saeed sports City Bedian, Lahore. In turn, Quetta reduced Lahore Blues to 36-5 in 18.3 overs to share the honors on day one before the stumps were drawn due to bad light.

Karachi Blues had a fruitful day against FATA at the Multan Cricket Stadium as they finished the day’s proceedings with 221-5 on the board thanks to Abdullah Fazal’s unbeaten 96. FATA’s Asif Afridi returned figures of 3-32.

At Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Hyderabad were bundled out for a mere 96 as Faisalabad searched for their maiden win of the tournament. Shahid Ali (4-24) and Asad Raza (4-36) shared eight wickets among them. Faisalabad finished the day with a 116-run lead as Mohammad Faizan’s brisk 83 led them to 212-8 at close of play. Hyderabad’s Bilawal Bhatti continued his bowling form with 4-43.

Bahawalpur had a productive day against Multan at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium as they notched 238-2 in 76.1 overs with Ali Hamza Wasim top-scoring with a dogged 187-ball 84. Skipper Abid Ali contributed 64 in 123-run opening stand with Ali while Mohammad Faizan Zafar was unbeaten on 64 when stumps were drawn. Elsewhere, Karachi Whites lost three wickets for 28 runs as only 11.4 overs against Rawalpindi at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, were possible.