More rain-wind-thundershower likely across country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday.

Scattered heavy falls are likely in south Punjab, Sindh, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Balochistan during the period.

As per synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in upper, central and southern parts of the country.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur on Saturday and Sunday, while in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Dera Ismail Khan, Multan, Musaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahwalnager and Rahim Yar Khan from Friday (night) to Sunday.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Hafizabad 120 mm, Kot Addu 71, Khanewal 66, Rahim Yar Khan 58, Leh 56, Bhakkar 51, Lahore (Tajpura 53, Airport 50, Shahi Qila 42, Shahdara 37, Mughalpura 25, Gulshan Ravi 23, Samanabad, Johar Town 20, Lakshami Chowk, Upper Mall 15, Gulberg 13, Misri Shah, Township 11, City 08, Punjab University 06, Iqbal Town 04), Islamabad (Bokra 39, Saidpur 19, Golra 16, Zero Point, Airport 01), Multan (Airport 32, City 13), Noorpurthal 27, Jhang, DG Khan 25, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 25, Chaklala 10), Faisalabad 18, Khanpur, Kasur 16, Bahawalpur (Airport 09, City 04), Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin 05, Toba Tek Singh 04, Narowal 03, Mangla, Joharabad, Sialkot (City), Sahiwal 01, Sindh: Mohenjodara 58, Rohri 35, Larkana 22, Karachi (Gulshan Hadid 10, Faisal Base 07, North Karachi 06, Jinnah Terminal, Korangi, Saadi Town 03, Airport, DHA, Surjani Town 02, University Road, Nazimabad, Quaidabad 01), Jacobabad 09, Sakrand, Dadu, Sukkur 03, Shaheed Benazirabad 02, Thatta 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bai 42, Peshawar 38, Bannu 10, DI Khan (Airport 22, City 15), Parachinar, Malam Jabba 06, Kakul 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 24, Sibbi 04, Kashmir: Kotli and Garhi Dupatta 06mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 45 C, Dalbandin 43 and Chillas 42 C.