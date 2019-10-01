UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Metrological Department Predicts Rain In Most Parts Of Country During Next 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:09 PM

Pakistan Metrological Department predicts rain in most parts of country during next 24 hours

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast rain/wind-thunderstorm during next 24 hours at scattered places in the districts of Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kalat

According to the Met office report, the rain is expected on Wednesday at scattered places in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Dir, Swabi, Charsadda, Noshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Parachinar, Bannu, D.I.Khan), south Punjab (D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Rahim yar khan, Muzaffargarh), Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob and Kalat).

According to the Met office report, the rain is expected on Wednesday at scattered places in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Dir, Swabi, Charsadda, Noshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Parachinar, Bannu, D.I.Khan), south Punjab (D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Rahim yar khan, Muzaffargarh), Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob and Kalat).

While at isolated places in districts of upper/central Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Sargodha, Attock, Chakwal), Islamabad and upper Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Shikaarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad).

However, dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to synoptic situation weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan while westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours in Islamabad: Golra, Bokra 37mili meter, Saidpur 31, A/P 22, ZP 17, Rawalpindi: Shamsabad 29, Chaklala 27, Murree 19, Sialkot 13, Jehlum 06, Gujrat, Narowal 05, Mangla 02, Chakwal, Lahore (city) Trace, Kashmir: Garhidupatta 35, Muzffarabad 26, Kotli 25, Rawalakot 09, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 30, Takhtbai 20, Malamjabba, Kakul 13, Saidu Sharif 12, Dir (Lower 08, Upper 03), Parachinar 05, Besham 04, Kalam, Mirkhani 03, Peshawar, Balakot 01, D.I.Khan Trace, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 05, Astore 04, Bunji 03, Gilgit 01, Skardu, Chillas Trace, Balochistan: Barkhan 01.

The highest temperature was measured at Nokkundi, Sh. Banazirabad 41C, Sibbi, Dalbandin, Sukkur and Dadu 40C.

