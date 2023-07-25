Rain expected in Punjab, Kashmir, KP, Balochistan

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeastern/south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeastern/south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Heavyfalls are also likely to occur in northeast Punjab and northeast Balochistan during the forecast period. Rain-wind/thundershower is also likely at isolated places in upper Sindh.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts.

The PMD has warned that heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local Nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast and south Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas) on July 25 and 26.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with heavyfall at few places occurred in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Sindh, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Okara 127mm, Kasur 106, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 70, Chaklala 62, Shamsabad 12), Sialkot (Airport 41, city 03), Gujrat 26, Islamabad (Bokra 25, Zeropoint 07, Islamabad Airport 05, Golra 04, Saidpur 02), Murree 16, Bahawalpur City 15, Bahawalpur Airport 11, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal 07, Sargodha City 05, Multan Airport, Multan City, Rahim Yar Khan 03, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Jhang, Khanewal, Khanpur, Lahore Airport 01,Sindh: Thatta 94, Tando Jam 79, Khairpur 63, Sukkur 45, Badin 43, Jacobabad 37, Hyderabad 30, Nawabshah 27, Mohenjo Daro 22, Rohri 20, Karachi 19, Padidan 19, Larkana 11, Dadu 10, Mithi 5, Sakrand 04,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 78, Kakul 31, Peshawar City 30, Bacha Khan Airport 08, Saidu Sharif 05, Cherat 02, Kalam 01, Balochistan: Sibbi 65, Bar Khan 54, Kalat 13, Ormara 10, Lasbela 08, Panjgur 05, Turbat 02, Quetta 01,Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 36, Muzaffarabad (Airport 30, City 26), Rawalakot 13,Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 18, Skardu 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 40 C and Dalbandin 39 C.