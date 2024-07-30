Rain-windstorm/thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday indicated chances of rain-windstorm/thundershower in Kashmir, Upper/Central Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Southeast Sindh and South Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea in central and southern parts of the country.

A trough of westerly wave was also affecting northern parts of the country. Heavyfalls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Koh Sulaiman and adjoining hilly areas of northeast/south Balochistan.

Urban flooding may also occur in the low-lying areas of northeast Punjab, Karachi including lower Sindh during the forecast period. During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thundershower with isolated heavyfall occurred in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh, North/southeastern Balochistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 110mm, Balakot 103, Malam Jabba 80, Dir (upper 55, Lower 14), Saidu Sharif 52, Kakul 48, Mardan 35, Bacha Khan Airport 20, Pattan 18, Kalam, Mir Khani 16, Chitral 15, Peshawar City 14, Drosh 11, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad) City 94, Airport 58(, Garhi Dopatta 22, Rawalakot 05, Punjab: Toba Tek Singh 63, Islamabad (Golra 53, Saidpur 26, Zero point 25, Airport 16, Bokra 02), Okara 46, Attock 38, Lahore Airport 16, Murree 14, Bahawalpur) City 14 Airport 07(, Chakwal 10, Bahawalnagar 09, Sahiwal 08, Khanewal 05, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura 04, Faisalabad 03, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 03, Shamsabad 02, Kacheri 01), Jhang, Multan City 02, Sargodha City, Noor Pur Thal 01, Sindh: Jacobabad 15, Larkana 15, Tando Jam 12, Badin 09, Mohenjodaro 07, Chhor, Sakrand 05, Hyderabad 04, Padidan, Nawabshah 03, Karachi (Gadap 42, Orangi Town 29, Surjani Town 19, North Karachi 21, Nazimabad 10, Masroor Base 09, Gulshan-E-Maymar 08, Kemari 03, Old Area Airport, Faisal Base 02, University Road 02, Jinnah Terminal 01), Mir Pur Khas 02, Thatta, Dadu, Mithi 01, Balochistan: Sibbi 31, Bar Khan 19, Kalat 16, Khuzdar 07, Lasbella 03, Zhob 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Chilas 06, Gilgit 04, Gupis 03, Bagrote 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 45C, Khairpur 43, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Rohri 42C.