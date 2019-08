Rain,wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered places:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan divisions), Punjab(Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G Khan divisions), north Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan divisions), Punjab(Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G Khan divisions), north Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Mardan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Faislabad, Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan, while hot and humid weather expected elsewhere in the country, MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab Sialkot (A/P 98, City 37mm), Multan 36mm, Murree 34mm, Mangla 13mm, Gujranwala 10mm, Gujrat 07mm, Bahawalpur (City, A/P 06mm), Jhelum 03mm, Sahiwal, Lahore (City 01mm), Sindh Mithi 30mm, Diplo 26mm, Mirpurkhas 21mm, Thatta 19mm, Larkana 17mm, Tandojam 16mm, Karachi (Surjani 12mm, Saddar, PAF Masroor 05mm, North Karachi, Nazimabad, University road 02mm, A/P 01), Badin 11mm, Islamkot 07mm, Sukkur, Sakrand 06mm, Hyderabad 04mm, Sh.

Benazirabad, Moenjodaro, Chhor 02mm, Dadu, Nagar Parkar 01mm,KP Parachinar 09mm, Balochistan Ormara 03mm, Gilgit-Baltistan Astore 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Bhakkar, Nokkundi, Turbat, Dalbandin 42�C, Joharabad 41�C.