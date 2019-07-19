UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rainy Weekend Expected In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:58 PM

Rainy weekend expected in capital

Islamabad to receive rainfall at scattered places with light thundershowers along with Rawalpindi, Lahore, Bahawalpur and Kashmir division during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad to receive rainfall at scattered places with light thundershowers along with Rawalpindi, Lahore, Bahawalpur and Kashmir division during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is present over Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faislabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G khan, D.I khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur divisions which would cause light thundershower at isolated places in these areas on Friday night, an official told APP.

Due to pre-monsoon season, isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions while hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Same pattern of rain will follow on the weekend as windstorms are expected on Saturday at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, D.G khan Sahiwal and Islamabad divisions while hot and humid weather will be witnessed elsewhere in the country.

As of Friday morning Murree has received 55 mm rainfall followed by Kot addu 47, Faisalabad 27, Khanewal 14, Layyah 10,�Islamabad 06, Sahiwal�06, Sialkot, Chakwal, D.G khan 01 while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa�Dir (upper 23,Lower 02),�Kakul 17, Malamjabba 09, Balakot, Parachinar 05 and Rawalakot 09.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Murree Parachinar Sahiwal Kohat Mardan Zhob Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Sialkot Chakwal Khanewal Malakand Kalat Rawalakot Balakot

Recent Stories

Dressel has sights set on rival Chalmers at Gwangj ..

2 minutes ago

Apex committee reviews security situation for elec ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary notifies transfer, posting

2 minutes ago

5 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey

2 minutes ago

'Smartphone zombie' halts Vienna driverless bus te ..

5 minutes ago

Drama by PML-N not to serve any purpose: Chohan

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.