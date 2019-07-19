Rainy weekend expected in capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad to receive rainfall at scattered places with light thundershowers along with Rawalpindi, Lahore, Bahawalpur and Kashmir division during next 24 hours

A westerly wave is present over Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faislabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G khan, D.I khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur divisions which would cause light thundershower at isolated places in these areas on Friday night, an official told APP.

A westerly wave is present over Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faislabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G khan, D.I khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur divisions which would cause light thundershower at isolated places in these areas on Friday night, an official told APP.

Due to pre-monsoon season, isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions while hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Same pattern of rain will follow on the weekend as windstorms are expected on Saturday at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, D.G khan Sahiwal and Islamabad divisions while hot and humid weather will be witnessed elsewhere in the country.

As of Friday morning Murree has received 55 mm rainfall followed by Kot addu 47, Faisalabad 27, Khanewal 14, Layyah 10,�Islamabad 06, Sahiwal�06, Sialkot, Chakwal, D.G khan 01 while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa�Dir (upper 23,Lower 02),�Kakul 17, Malamjabba 09, Balakot, Parachinar 05 and Rawalakot 09.