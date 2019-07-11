Pakistan Post opens 41 rest houses for tourists

The Pakistan Post has opened its 41 rest houses, located at scenic locations, for domestic and foreign tourists at remarkably low prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Post has opened its 41 rest houses, located at scenic locations, for domestic and foreign tourists at remarkably low prices.

The move was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been a strong proponent of promoting tourism in the country by offering cost-effective accommodations to the travelers at scenic locations, a senior official of the Pakistan Post told APP.

"The initiative will not only boost tourist activities across the country but also help generate more revenue for the department," the official said.

He said the rest houses from Karachi to Murree were upgraded on the instructions of Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed who had put serious efforts in that regard.

The rest houses were being used by the officials of Pakistan Post but now the general public could have access to those places for recreational activities.

According to a Pakistan Post notification, the tourists will now be able to stay in its rest houses at economical rates.

The postal rest house has been divided into three categories.

The rest houses of category 'A' located in Karachi, Multan, Jhelum, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shadman Lahore, Lahore Cantt, Sialkot General Post Office (GPO), Sialkot Cantt, Faislabad GPO and Quetta will charge Rs 3,000 per day.

Similarly, the per day rent of category 'B' rest houses in Attock, Murree GPO, Gujrat, Sargodha, Layyah, Chitral, Abbottabad, Ayubia, Kohat, D I Khan, Mirpurkhas, Sorab, Amri, Taftan, Qallat, Muzzaffarbad, Mirpur, Kotli, Gilgit, Sust and Skardu will be Rs 2,200.

Likewise, for rest houses in Pindi Point Murree, Saidu Sharif, Bannu, Ziarat and Sialkot Cantt, which fell in category 'C', per day rent of Rs 1,200 has been fixed.

Information regarding the rest houses could be obtained through Pakistan Post's app.