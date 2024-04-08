PMD forecast rain from April 10 till April 15 with gaps

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with wind/thunderstorm in various parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from April 10 (Eid-ul-Fitr) till April 15 with occasional gaps.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from April 10l followed by another strong westerly wave on April 12 that may grip most parts of the country on April 13 and persist till April 15.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand from April 10-15 with occasional gaps while in Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from April 12-15. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from April 13-15.

In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar and in Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur with occasional gaps from April 10-15. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from April 13-15.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal on April 10 and then April12 (evening/night) to April 15 with occasional gaps while Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from April 12 (evening/night) to April 15.

Isolated windstorm/hailstorm is also expected from April 13-15.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Chagi, Panjgur, Gawadar and Kech from April 12-14.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on April 13 and 14. However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad during the period.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/Streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, Tributaries of Kabul River, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from April 13-15.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable locations from April 13-15.

Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period. The farmers especially in wheat harvested areas are advised to manage their crops according to the weather conditions.

The tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary traveling during the wet period. The temperatures are likely to drop during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.