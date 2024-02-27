Torrential rainfall, heavy snowfall expected from Feb 29 to March 02:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Torrential rainfall and heavy snowfall is expected in various parts of the country from February 29 to March 02 according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD has forecast torrential rainfall/heavy snowfall with windstorm/thunderstorms and isolated hailstorm in most parts of the country during the period.

The PMD has warned that heavy rainfall may generate flash floods/heavy snowfall may disrupt daily life in vulnerable areas.

A strong westerly wave was likely to approach western parts on February 29 and may grip most parts of the country on March 01 and persist till March 02.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Balochistan including Nokkundi, Dalbandin,

Chagi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah from February 29 to March 01.

Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm/thunderstorm with heavy snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from February 29 to March 03. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm/thunderstorm and snowfall is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from February 29 to March 03. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Punjab/Islamabad, widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi,

Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad,

Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar on March 01 and 02.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas during the period.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar from February 29 to March 02.

Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad Karachi,

Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas on February 29 and March 01.Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

About the possible impacts, heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin, Khuzdar, Dera Ghazi Khan on February 29 and March 01.

While heavy rainfall may cause flash

flooding in hill torrents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and local nullah’s of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on March 01 and 02.

Heavy rain/snowfall may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra,

Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on

March 01 and 02.

Landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable points in the area.

Wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, Vehicles and solar panels etc.

Tourists are advised not to travel unnecessarily, while Farmers are advised to remain cautious about their crops.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.