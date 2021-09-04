PCB announces cricket association squads for 2021-22

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2021) The six Cricket Association squads for the 2021-22 domestic season have been unveiled. Each squad was selected by the head coach, chairperson and chief executive of the respective Cricket Association in the presence of national men’s chief selector Muhammad Wasim, Nadeem Khan, High Performance Director, Junaid Zia, Domestic Cricket General Manager and chief executives of the other Cricket Associations as observers.

Each Cricket Association squad comprises 40 players – 32 of which will be awarded domestic contracts, to be announced in due course – along with 10 additional players. Every Cricket Association will name 16 players ahead of the First XI and Second XI tournaments, and these players can be transferred between the two teams.

While majority of players from the 2020-21 domestic season were retained, the gaps in each of the six sides were plugged with top performers of the City Cricket Association tournaments, after head coaches had a close look at them in the pre-season training camps that were held last week at each of the six Cricket Associations.

The selected players are:

Balochistan – Aftab Ahmed (Loralai), Fahad Hussain (Jaffarabad), Mohammad Idrees (Quetta), Mohammad Javed (Pishin), Sana Ullah (Loralai), Shoaib Ahmed (Lasbela), Syed Zainullah (Pishin) and Tariq Jameel (Loralai)

Central Punjab – Asad Ali Jnr (Hafizabad), Gohar Hafeez Butt, Haider Ali (both Lahore), Mohammad Faizan (Faisalabad), Mohammad Tabraiz (Sialkot), Mohammad Waheed (Lahore) and Mudassar Riaz (Faisalabad)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Aitzaz Habib Khan (Mardan), Farhan Khan (Mohmand), Khayyam Khan (Swabi), Mashal Khan (Haripur), Mohammad Ibrahim (Swabi), Mohammad Tahir (Bannu), Niaz Khan (Swat) and Yasir Khan (Bannu)

Northern – Aqib Liaqat (Poonch), Asad Raza (Faisalabad), Hamza Arshad, Kashif Ali (both Rawalpindi), Sadaqat Ali (Faisalabad), Sarmad Hameed (Jhelum) and Zaman Khan (Mirpur)

Sindh – Asif Mehmood (Hyderabad), Imtiaz Leghari (Khairpur), Junaid Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Shahid Mihrani (all four Karachi), Mushtaq Ahmed Kalhoro (Sukkur) and Usman Khan (Karachi)

Southern Punjab – Ali Majid (Khanewal), Humayun Altaf (Lodhran), Kaleem Ullah (Layyah), Mohammad Sharoon Siraj (Sahiwal), Mohammad Jahangir (DG Khan), Mohammad Shahriyar and Mohammad Sudais (both Muzzafargarh) and Moin-ud-Din (Bahawalpur)

This move is in line with the PCB’s policy of incentivising and rewarding top performers at each rung of domestic cricket and setting a clear pathway for graduation to the next level.

The head coaches of the six Cricket Associations, who served as lead selectors of their sides, retained the core players, following which the remaining players were sent to a selection pool from where they were picked by other teams.

Balochistan’s squad includes 55 per cent local players, which is a jump by 10 per cent from the last season as the PCB continues its efforts to develop the game in the province and provide opportunities to the youth to establish their careers as cricketers.

In line with the promotion of the sport in the province, the PCB will commence the 2021-22 season from Quetta’s picturesque Bugti Stadium with the Cricket Associations T20 tournament starting on 15 September.

The six squads will gather at the major centres in their jurisdictions for the pre-season camp from Sunday.

Balochistan will have their camp at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium, Central Punjab’s will be conducted at LCCA Ground, Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Northern’s at House of Northern, Islamabad, Sindh’s at National Stadium, Karachi and Southern Punjab’s at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal: “The CCA tournament provided a great opportunity to me to watch the upcoming cricketers of Balochistan and it helped me in further increasing the percentage of players in the squad. Last year, we had 45 per cent local players, which has now gone up to 55 per cent, which is a great sign for Balochistan cricket. Many of these top performers will be getting opportunities in the Second XI side, so when they reach the First XI team, they are well-prepared for the challenge, and can progress to Pakistan team.”

Balochistan squad

Abdul Hanan (Killa Abdullah), Abdul Nasir (Quetta), Abdul Rehman Muzammil (Multan), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Aftab Ahmed (Loralai), Akbar-ur-Rehman (Karachi), Akif Javed (Kohat), Ali Waqas (Sargodha), Amad Butt (Sialkot), Awais Zia (Chakwal), Ayyaz Tassawar (Sheikhupura), Azeem Ghumman (Karachi), Bismillah Khan (Quetta), Fahad Hussain (Jaffarabad), Fahad Iqbal (Karachi), Gohar Faiz (Quetta), Gulraiz Sadaf (Vehari), Haris Sohail (Sialkot), Hayat Ullah (Peshawar), Hidayatullah (Quetta), Jalat Khan (Quetta), Junaid Khan (Swabi), Kashif Bhatti (Shaheed Benazirabad), Khurram Shehzad (Mandi Bahauddin), Mohammad Ibrahim Snr (Quetta), Mohammad Idrees (Quetta), Mohammad Javed (Pishin), Mohammad Junaid (Quetta), Mohammad Shahid (Dera Murad Jamali), Najeebullah Achakzai (Quetta), Raza-ul-Hasan (Karachi), Sana Ullah (Loralai), Shehbaz Khan (Quetta), Shoaib Ahmed (Lasbela), Syed Zainullah (Pishin), Taimur Ali (Jaffarabad), Taj Wali (Peshawar), Tariq Jameel (Loralai), Umaid Asif (Sialkot) and Zainullah (Quetta)

Additional players: Abid Ali Mengal (Naseerabad), Aqib Junaid (Lasbela), Bakhtiar Ahmed Shah (Noshki), Ehsan Ullah (Killa Abdullah), Nasir Khan (Loralai), Nazar Hussain (Quetta), Nizam Uddin (Panjgur), Salim Mal (Lasbela), Syed Ahmed Shah (Noshki) and Zubair Khan (Jaffarabad)

Central Punjab head coach Abdul Razzaq: “It will be an exciting challenge to coach Central Punjab after spending last year at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was a great move to organise a camp of the top performers of the CCA tournament as it provided a fair and equal chance to all performers to display their skills and potential in front of coaches and it helped me in selecting promising players. I am confident that we have selected a squad that can outperform other sides in the season and I am eager to work on the skills of these players who can serve Pakistan in the future.”

Central Punjab squad

Abdullah Shafiq (Sialkot), Ahmed Bashir (Lahore), Ahmed Safi Abdullah (Faisalabad), Ahmed Shehzad (Lahore), Ali Shan (Faisalabad), Ali Zaryab (Lahore), Anas Mehmood (Lahore), Asad Ali Jnr (Hafizabad), Bilal Asif (Sialkot), Bilawal Iqbal (Lahore), Ehsan Adil (Gojra), Gohar Hafeez Butt (Lahore), Haider Ali (Lahore), Haseeb-ur- Rehman (Lahore), Hussain Talat (Lahore), Junaid Ali (Lahore), Kamran Afzal (Lahore), Kamran Akmal (Lahore), Mohammad Ali (Sialkot), Mohammad Faizan (Faisalabad), Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore), Mohammad Imran Dogar (Lahore), Mohammad Irfan Jnr (Sheikhupura), Mohammad Saad (Lahore), Mohammad Tabraiz (Sialkot), Mohammad Waheed (Lahore), Mudassar Riaz (Faisalabad), Muhammad Akhlaq (Gujranwala), Nisar Ahmed (Lahore), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Raza Ali Dar (Lahore), Rizwan Hussain (Faisalabad), Saad Nasim (Lahore), Saif Badar (Sialkot), Shoaib Malik (Sialkot), Sohaib Ullah (Sialkot), Umar Akmal (Lahore), Wahab Riaz (Lahore), Waqas Maqsood (Faisalabad) and Zafar Gohar (Lahore)

Additional players: Abdul Ghaffar (Lahore), Abdul Samad (Faisalabad), Ali Hamza Snr (Hafizabad), Asfand Mehran (Lahore), Fahad Munir (Lahore), Irfan Khan Niazi (Mianwali), Mohammad Afzal (Kasur), Muhammad Saleem (Sheikhupura), Shahzaib Bhatti (Sialkot) and Yawar Bashir (Lahore)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa coach Abdur Rehman: “I have worked at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 10 years and I am very excited to be returning to the players with whom I had been working after spending two years at Southern Punjab.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has maintained high standard of cricket throughout the last season as they won every First XI tournament. The region has produced exciting cricketers recently, and my philosophy of coaching here would be to enhance the skills of the youngsters and provide them opportunities so they can be fruitful for Pakistan cricket.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad

Aamer Azmat (Peshawar), Adil Amin (Peshawar), Ahmed Jamal (Abbottabad), Aitizaz Habib Khan (Mardan), Arshad Iqbal (Swabi), Ashfaq Ahmed (Charsadda), Asif Afridi (Peshawar), Farhan Khan (Mohmand), Iftikhar Ahmed (Peshawar), Imran Khan snr (Peshawar), Irfanullah Shah (Bannu), Israrullah (Dir Lower ), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Khalid Usman (Swabi), Khayyam Khan (Swabi), Mashal Khan (Haripur), Mehran Ibrahim (Peshawar), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Peshawar), Mohammad Amir Khan (Swat), Mohammad Arif Shah (Mardan), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Ibrahim (Swabi), Mohammad Imran (Swat), Mohammad Irfan Khan (Peshawar), Mohammad Khayyam (Swabi), Mohammad Mohsin Khan (Peshawar), Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (Peshawar), Mohammad Tahir (Bannu), Mohammad Wasim jnr (Peshawar), Musadiq Ahmed (Abbottabad), Nabi Gul (Nowshera), Niaz Khan (Swat), Rehan Afridi (Peshawar), Sahibzada Farhan (Peshawar), Sajid Khan (Peshawar), Sameen Gul (Peshawar), Saqib Jamil (Peshawar), Waqar Ahmad (Dir Lower), Yasir Khan (Bannu) and Zohaib Khan (Peshawar)

Additional players: Arslan Sajjad (Abbottabad), Fazal-ur-Rehman (Kurram), Haris Khan (Charsadda) Junaid Khan Afridi (Khyber), Mahmood (Kurram), Mohammad Asad (Swabi), Mohammad Bilal (Mardan), Mohammad Wasim Khan (Bannu), Syed Fahad Shah (Mansehra) and Zeeshan Tahir (Dir Lower)

Northern head coach Ijaz Ahmed Jnr: “Northern is rich of cricketing talent and it has produced some wonderful cricketers over the years. I am delighted to be coaching them for the upcoming season. We have been able to put together a well-balanced side for the upcoming season by keeping both red and white ball specialist players in the side. The camp of the CCA performers helped us in identification of young players in the region and it played a crucial role in helping me in having a close look at the upcoming cricketers, some of whom are selected for the 2021-22 season.”

Northern squad

Aamer Jamal (Islamabad), Ali Imran (Islamabad), Ali Sarfraz (Islamabad), Aqib Liaqat (Poonch), Asad Raza (Faisalabad), Asif Ali (Faisalabad), Ather Mehmood (Gujranwala), Faizan Riaz (Islamabad), Farhan Shafiq (Islamabad), Haider Ali (Attock), Hammad Azam (Attock), Hamza Arshad (Rawalpindi), Imad Wasim (Islamabad), Jamal Anwar (Rawalpindi), Kashif Ali (Rawalpindi), Kashif Iqbal (Karachi), Mohammad Amir (Lahore), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mubasir Khan (Rawalpindi), Munir Riaz (Rawalpindi), Musa Khan (Rawalpindi), Nasir Nawaz (Rawalpindi), Raza Hassan (Sialkot), Rohail Nazir (Islamabad), Sadaqat Ali (Faisalabad), Salman Irshad (Poonch), Sarmad Bhatti (Islamabad), Sarmad Hameed (Jhelum), Shadab Majeed (Mirpur), Sohail Akhter (Haripur), Sohail Tanvir (Rawalpindi), Taimur Sultan (Sargodha), Umair Masood (Rawalpindi), Umar Amin (Rawalpindi), Umar Waheed (Rawalpindi), Usman Khan Shinwari (Khyber Agency), Waqas Ahmed (Sialkot), Zaman Khan (Mirpur), Zeeshan Malik (Rawalpindi) and Ziad Khan (Rawalpindi)

Additional players: Badr-ud-Din (Attock), Hasan Raza (Mirpur), Javed Khan (Muzaffarabad), Mohammad Aamer (Islamabad), Mohammad Ismail Khan (Rawalpindi), Naqi Raza (Rawalpindi), Shahid Ahmed (Mirpur), Shiraz Khan (Attock), Syed Aqib Shah (Rawalpindi) and Zaid Alam (Lahore)

Sindh head coach Basit Ali: “The thought-process while putting together this squad was to fill in the gaps from the last season. We have strengthened our fast bowling and spin bowling departments as we have brought on board Zahid Mahmood and picked up young fast bowlers from the pre-training camp of the CCA top performers. My focus was to build a side which can turn around our red ball fortunes as we finished last in the last year’s first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.”

Sindh squad

Ahsan Ali (Karachi), Ammad Alam (Karachi), Anwar Ali (Karachi), Arish Ali Khan (Karachi), Asad Shafiq (Karachi), Ashiq Ali (Karachi), Asif Mehmood (Hyderabad), Danish Aziz (Karachi), Ghulam Mudassar (Karachi), Hassan Mohsin (Karachi), Ibrar Ahmed (Karachi), Imtiaz Leghari (Khairpur), Jahanzaib Sultan (Karachi), Jahid Ali (Karachi), Junaid Ilyas (Karachi), Khurram Manzoor (Karachi), Khuzaima Bin Tanveer (Karachi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Afzal (Karachi), Mohammad Asghar (Karachi), Mohammad Hasan (Karachi), Mohammad Shahid Mihrani (Karachi), Mohammad Suleman (Mirpurkhas), Mohammad Taha (Karachi), Mohammad Umar (Karachi), Mushtaq Ahmed Kalhoro (Sukkur), Omair Bin Yousuf (Karachi), Rameez Aziz (Karachi), Saad Ali (Karachi), Saad Khan (Hyderabad), Saifullah Bangash (Karachi), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Saud Shakeel (Karachi), Shan Masood (Karachi), Sharjeel Khan (Hyderabad), Sohail Khan (Karachi), Syed Faraz Ali (Karachi), Tabish Khan (Karachi), Usman Khan (Karachi) and Zahid Mahmood (Dadu)

Additional players: Aamir Brohi (Larkana), Aashir Ahmed Siddiqui (Karachi), Amir Ali (Dadu), Daniyal Hussain Rajput (Hyderabad), Mohammad Ali Khan (Karachi), Mohammad Asad Malik (Hyderabad), Mohammad Makki (Karachi), Rumann Raees/ Tariq Khan (Karachi), Shahzar Hasan Khan (Karachi) and Shehzar Mohammad (Karachi)

Southern Punjab head coach Shahid Anwar: “It is another great challenge of my coaching career to move to Southern Punjab. The Southern Punjab region is full of rich talent. We have developed squad keeping in mind that we have to build teams with the right combination of youth and experienced cricketers.”

Southern Punjab squad

Aamer Yamin (Multan), Ahsan Baig (Multan), Ali Majid (Khanewal), Ali Shafiq (Sialkot), Ali Usman (Vehari), Dilbar Hussain (Faisalabad), Hassan Khan (Karachi), Humayun Altaf (Lodhran), Imran Rafiq (D.G Khan), Kaleem Ullah (Layyah), Khushdil Shah (Bannu), M. Sharoon Siraj (Sahiwal), Maqbool Ahmed (Sahiwal), Mohammad Abbas (Sialkot), Mohammad Azam Khan (Karachi), Mohammad Ilyas (Peshawar), Mohammad Irfan (SLA) (Lahore), Mohammad Junaid (Muzaffarghar), Mohammad Shahriyar (Muzzafargarh), Mohammad Sudais (Muzzafargarh), Mohammad Umair (Bahawalpur), Moin-ud-Din (Bahwalpur), Muhammad Imran (Khanewal), Mukhtar Ahmed (Sialkot), Naseem Shah (Lahore), Naved Yasin (Vehari), Rahat Ali (Multan), Rameez Alam (Sahiwal), Salahuddin (Lahore), Salman Ali Agha (Lahore), Sohaib Maqsood (Multan), Tayyab Tahir (Lahore), Umar Khan (Rawalpindi), Umar Siddiq Khan (Lahore), Usman Salahuddin (Lahore), Waqar Hussain (Okara), Yousaf Babar (Multan), Zain Abbas (Khanewal), Zeeshan Ashraf (Okara) and Zia ul Haq (Vehari)

Additional players: Abdullah Hamdani (Muzzafargarh), Abdul Rehman (Bahawalnagar), Anas Mustafa (Lahore), Faizan Zafar (Layyah), Hamza Akbar (Lahore), Mohammad Basit (D.I.Khan), Mohammad Jahangir (DG Khan), Shahbaz Khan (Lodhran), Usman Liaqat (Sahiwal) and Waseem Mehmood (Bahawalnagar)