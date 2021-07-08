UrduPoint.com
FFC Warns Of Urban Flooding During Upcoming Monsoon Spell

FFC warns of urban flooding during upcoming monsoon spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Thursday warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad Divisions (Punjab) and Peshawar Division (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) on Monday and Tuesday (July12-13).

"There is also likelihood of damaging effects due to wind-storm during the forecast period. Prevailing water stress in rain-fed areas is likely to subside and improvement in water reservoirs is anticipated during the period," said daily FFC report.

The FFC said as per weather advisory issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), heavy rainfalls might generate flash flooding and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, from Monday to Wednesday.

The FFC advised all concerned organizations to take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of precious human lives and damages to private & public property.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a Weather Advisory on the prevailing Hydro-Meteorological conditions over Pakistan stating that Strong Monsoon Currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate into North-Eastern parts of the country from 10th July to 14th July 2021 (Saturday-Wednesday).

Under the influence of this system, rain/wind thundershower (with few heavy falls at time) are expected in Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar & Layyah Districts) and Kashmir from Saturday to Wednesday (10th to 14th July 2021).

Rain/wind thundershowers (with few heavy falls at time) are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbotabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak & Dera Ismail Khan) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza Nagar, Ghanche & Kharmang) from Sunday to Wednesday.

Rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Punjab (Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur & Rahim Yar Khan Districts),Sindh (Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar & Mirpurkhas Districts) and Balochistan (Sibbi,Kohlu, Loralai & Barkhan Districts), from Monday to Wednesday.

