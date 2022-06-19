UrduPoint.com

PMD Alerts Authorities On Torrential Rains Expected In Country From June 20-22

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Torrential rains are expected in the country from June 20 (Monday) night to June 22 (Wednesday) as a result of a strong weather system entering the upper and central parts of the country on Monday.

This was revealed by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday through issuing an advisory to keep the relevant authorities alert and take precautionary measures.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-windstorm/ thundershower (scattered heavy to very heavy falls) with isolated hailstorm are expected in Islamabad; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi,Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan and Punjab including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura,Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Multan from Monday night to Wednesday.

Widespread rain-windstorm/ thundershower (scattered heavy to very heavy falls) with isolated hailstorm are expected in Kashmir including Bhimber, Kotli, Mirpur, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Hattian, Muzaffarabad and Neelum Valley; Gilgit Baltistan including Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu and northeast Balochistan including Zhob, Sherani, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Barkhan during the period.

Wind thunderstorm-rain is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Karachi, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Lasbela and Khuzdar from June 21 (Tuesday evening/night) to June 22 (Wednesday).

About the possible impacts, the met office revealed that heavy falls may trigger landsliding in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the forecast period.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local Nullahs or Rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore during the forecast period.

Windstorms may damage loose structures of vulnerable locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period and avoid unnecessary journeys.

All the concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

