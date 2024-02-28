Open Menu

Torrential Rainfall, Heavy Snowfall May Generate Flash Floods, Disrupt Daily Life In Vulnerable Areas: PMD Warns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Torrential rainfall, heavy snowfall may generate flash floods, disrupt daily life in vulnerable areas: PMD warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Torrential rainfall and heavy snowfall, expected in most parts of the country from February 29 to March 2 and might generate flash floods and disrupt daily life in the vulnerable areas, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday

Torrential rainfall and heavy snowfall with windstorm, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorm was expected in most parts of the country during the period, said a press release issued here.

The torrential rain and heavy snowfall may cause landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and affect the vulnerable points in the area. Wind-thunderstorm and hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc.

The PMD has advised the tourists not to travel unnecessarily and farmers to remain cautious about their crops during the period.

While all concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

A strong westerly wave was likely to approach western parts on February 29 and may grip most parts of the country on March 1 and persist till March 2.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread heavy rain with windstorm and thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Balochistan including Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Chagi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah from February 29 to March 1.

Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm and thunderstorm with heavy snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from February 29 to March 03.

Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm, thunderstorm and snowfall is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from February 29 to March 03. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Punjab and Islamabad, widespread heavy rain with windstorm and thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar on March 1 and 2.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas during the period.

Rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar from February 29 to March 2. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas on February 29 and March 01. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

About the possible impacts, heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin, Khuzdar, Dera Ghazi Khan on February 29 and March 1.

While heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and local nullah’s of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on March 1 and 2.

Heavy rain and snowfall may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on March 1 and 2.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Vehicles Hyderabad Rahim Yar Khan Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Sadiqabad Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Jacobabad Charsadda Nowshera Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Khairpur Kashmore Chitral Haripur Kohistan Lakki Marwat Shangla Barkhan Khuzdar Qila Saifullah Lasbela Loralai Mastung Khanpur Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Kot Addu Qila Abdullah February

Recent Stories

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

1 minute ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

28 minutes ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

58 minutes ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

5 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

14 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

14 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

14 hours ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan