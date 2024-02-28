Torrential rainfall, heavy snowfall may generate flash floods, disrupt daily life in vulnerable areas: PMD warns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Torrential rainfall and heavy snowfall, expected in most parts of the country from February 29 to March 2 and might generate flash floods and disrupt daily life in the vulnerable areas, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday

Torrential rainfall and heavy snowfall with windstorm, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorm was expected in most parts of the country during the period, said a press release issued here.

The torrential rain and heavy snowfall may cause landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and affect the vulnerable points in the area. Wind-thunderstorm and hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc.

The PMD has advised the tourists not to travel unnecessarily and farmers to remain cautious about their crops during the period.

While all concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

A strong westerly wave was likely to approach western parts on February 29 and may grip most parts of the country on March 1 and persist till March 2.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread heavy rain with windstorm and thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Balochistan including Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Chagi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah from February 29 to March 1.

Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm and thunderstorm with heavy snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from February 29 to March 03.

Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm, thunderstorm and snowfall is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from February 29 to March 03. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Punjab and Islamabad, widespread heavy rain with windstorm and thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar on March 1 and 2.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas during the period.

Rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar from February 29 to March 2. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas on February 29 and March 01. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

About the possible impacts, heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin, Khuzdar, Dera Ghazi Khan on February 29 and March 1.

While heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and local nullah’s of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on March 1 and 2.

Heavy rain and snowfall may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on March 1 and 2.