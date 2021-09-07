Rain lashes capital city; gives respite to citizens from sweltering heat

Rain of moderate intensity lashed the federal capital as well as different parts of the country on Tuesday afternoon as predicted by the weather experts breaking the intensity of hot and humid weather conditions, giving respite to the citizens from sweltering heat

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Rain of moderate intensity lashed the Federal capital as well as different parts of the country on Tuesday afternoon as predicted by the weather experts breaking the intensity of hot and humid weather conditions, giving respite to the citizens from sweltering heat.

The much awaited rain started after 2:00 pm in the afternoon in capital city which turned the weather pleasant and reduced the temperatures significantly, giving a sign to prepare for bidding adieu�to the�summer and await for the fall season.

The weather experts of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) already indicated that monsoon currents penetrating in the country will bring rain-wind-thundershower in various parts from Tuesday till Saturday with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) with occasional gaps from Tuesday till Saturday.

Heavy falls are also expected in Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Rawalpindi,Islamabad, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Wednesday till Friday.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Tank, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, south Punjab (Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Khanewal, Multan), eastern Balochistan (Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Kalat( and in Sindh province from Wednesday till Friday.

About the possible impacts of this rain spell, the PMD revealed that significant change may observe in very humid and hot weather conditions during the forecast period.

Wind-storm may cause damages to the vulnerable structures. Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from Wednesday to Friday.

The PMD has also advised the concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.