UrduPoint.com

Rain Lashes Capital City; Gives Respite To Citizens From Sweltering Heat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:01 PM

Rain lashes capital city; gives respite to citizens from sweltering heat

Rain of moderate intensity lashed the federal capital as well as different parts of the country on Tuesday afternoon as predicted by the weather experts breaking the intensity of hot and humid weather conditions, giving respite to the citizens from sweltering heat

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Rain of moderate intensity lashed the Federal capital as well as different parts of the country on Tuesday afternoon as predicted by the weather experts breaking the intensity of hot and humid weather conditions, giving respite to the citizens from sweltering heat.

The much awaited rain started after 2:00 pm in the afternoon in capital city which turned the weather pleasant and reduced the temperatures significantly, giving a sign to prepare for bidding adieu�to the�summer and await for the fall season.

The weather experts of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) already indicated that monsoon currents penetrating in the country will bring rain-wind-thundershower in various parts from Tuesday till Saturday with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) with occasional gaps from Tuesday till Saturday.

Heavy falls are also expected in Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Rawalpindi,Islamabad, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Wednesday till Friday.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Tank, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, south Punjab (Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Khanewal, Multan), eastern Balochistan (Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Kalat( and in Sindh province from Wednesday till Friday.

About the possible impacts of this rain spell, the PMD revealed that significant change may observe in very humid and hot weather conditions during the forecast period.

Wind-storm may cause damages to the vulnerable structures. Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from Wednesday to Friday.

The PMD has also advised the concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

Recent Stories

NAB KP recovers millions in Hajj scam

NAB KP recovers millions in Hajj scam

1 minute ago
 Time to equip institutions with latest technology: ..

Time to equip institutions with latest technology: Ali Muhammad

1 minute ago
 Russian Security Council Chief to Visit New Delhi ..

Russian Security Council Chief to Visit New Delhi Sept 8 for Talks With Modi - D ..

1 minute ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

4 minutes ago
 RDA takes solid steps for facilitation of citizens ..

RDA takes solid steps for facilitation of citizens

4 minutes ago
 CTP committed to improve traffic flow at city road ..

CTP committed to improve traffic flow at city roads

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.