Rain likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Rain-wind-thundershower is expected at scattered places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Heavyfalls and thunderstorm are likely to occur in northeast Balochistan, Upper or Central Punjab during the forecast period. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

The PMD has earned that heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast and south Balochistan (Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Musa Khel, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran and surrounding areas) on July 28-29.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Faisalabad from July 28-29th and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected with chances of heavyfalls.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurrum, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

LRains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas and may trigger landslides in hilly areas.

In Punjab, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Dera. Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Heavyfalls may also occur at scattered places during the forecast period and may cause urban flooding in low lying areas, while flash flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kohlu, Zhob, Sherani, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Sibbi, Harnai, Bolan, Barkhan, Loralai, Naseerabad and Dera Bugti.

Heavyfalls may also occur at scattered places during the forecast period that may generate flash flooding in local nullahs While in Sindh, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts with chances of light rain /drizzle at isolated places in coastal areas.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavyfalls are likely to occur in Kashmir during the period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower (with heavyfalls at few places) occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Balochistan, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bhai 106 mm, Mardan 94, Saidu Sharif 38, Malam Jabba 19, Kalam 14, Dir (Upper 10 and Lower 04), Bacha Khan Airport, Balakot 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 97, and City 88), Rawalakot 23, Kotli 13, Garhi Dupatta 08, Punjab: Lahore (Nishtar Town 65, Tajpura 09, Mughalpura 08, Jail Road 02, Gulberg and Lakshmi Chowk 01), Islamabad (Bokra 35, Zero Point 27, Syedpur 22, Golra 19 and Airport 18), Rawalpindi (Kachhari 48, Chaklala 49 and Shamsabad 25), Attock 47, Sialkot (City 21, Airport 07), Murree 20, Gujranwala 04, Joharabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chakwal 04, Multan (City), Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin 01, Balochistan: Khuzdar 19, Mustang 10, Sabi 05, Pashin 04, Kalat 03, Ormara 02, Quetta 01, Sindh: Rohri 37, Larkana 23, Mohenjo Daro 20, Karachi 01? Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrot 06, Bunji 05, Gilgit and Babusar 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 45 C and�Dalbandin�42�C.