Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are also expected in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab during the period.

The met office warned that heavy rains might generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala.

Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 16-18.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period from August 16-18.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate southern parts from Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Kashmir ,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Lahore (Johar Town 115mm, Airport 35, Gulshan Ravi 23, Nishtar Town 22, Samanabad, Tajpura 07, Gulberg, Iqbal Town 06, Mughalpura 05, Chowk Nakhuda, Upper Mall 04, Lakshmi Chowk 03, Farooqabad 02, Paniwala talab, Jail Road 01), Sialkot (City 79, Airport 45), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 67, Kachahri 33, Shamsabad 25), Kasur 61, Hafizabad 52, Islamabad (Bokra 45, Golra 13, Zero Point 28, Saidpur 08, Airport 10), Murree 30, Faisalabad 21, Multan, Jhelum 12, Mandi Bahauddin 09, Gujrat 08, Gujranwala 05, Khanewal 03, Mangla, Attock, Noorpur Thal 02, Bahawalpur (city ) 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 79, Kotli 32, Rawalakot 35, Muzaffarabad (City 15, Airport 13), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 38, Kakul 23, Dir (Upper 28, Lower 22), Malam Jabba 24, Parachinar 21, Balakot 14 , Patan 10, Mirkhani 06, Cherat 04, Drosh, Saidu Sharif 05, Kalam 03, Chitral 01, Balochistan: Sibbi 42, Panjgur 24, Barkhan 05, Zhob 18, Dalbandin, Ormara 04, Kalat 03, Quetta (Samungli), Khuzdar, Lasbella 01, Sindh: Sakrand 38, Mohenjo Daro 35, Tandojam 28, Larkana 10, Thatta, Badin 12, Mir Pur Khas, Hyderabad 04, Dadu 07, Karachi (Gulshan Hadid 06, Kemari, Korangi 05, Nazimabad 04, Masroor Base, Faisal Base 03, North Karachi 02, MOS 01), Thar Parker (Mithi 06, Islamkot 05, Kaloi 01) Shaheed Benazirabad 03, Padidan and Chor 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 43 C and Dalbandin 40 C.