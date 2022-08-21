Rain-wind-thundershower likely at various places:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south/northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Isolated heavy falls are also likely in northeast Balochistan and south Punjab during the period.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Malakand, Buner, Mohmand, Kurram and Khyber on August 22.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak and Lakki Marwat on August 22.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

In Sindh, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts with rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kashmore and Shikarpur.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

In Balochistan, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper districts of the province with rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Barkhan, Sibbi, Zhob, Ziarat, Pashin, Musa Khel, Quetta, Qila Saifullah, Dera Bugti, Kohlu and Loralai. Heavy falls are expected at isolated places in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Qila Saifullah and surroundings during the period.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather is likely with chances of rain-wind/thundershower at isolated places in Islamabad.

In Punjab, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province with rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal and Sialkot.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Mardan, Peshawar, Bajur, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Orakzai, DI Khan and Waziristan.

In Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls occurred in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and south Punjab, Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Khairpur 85 C, Mohenjo Daro 81, Larkana 67, Sukkur 52, Jacobabad 39, Rohri 29, Padidan 19, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 60, Upper 02), Parachinar, Saidusharif 17, Kakul 15, Mirkhani, Kalam 12. , Chitral 10, Malam Jabba 09, Drosh, Pattan 07, DI Khan 02, Balakot, Takht Bhai, Cherat 01, Punjab: Murree, Attock 56, Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 42, City 38, Johar Town 21, Gulshan Ravi 20, Iqbal Town 16, Mughalpura 14, Shahi Qila 13, Upper Mall, Chowk Nakhuda 08, Wasa Office 07, Tajpura 03), DG Khan 23, Kot Addu 17, Khanpur 04, Bahawalpur 02, Multan 01, Balochistan: Lasbella 41, Khuzdar , Barkhan 36, Kalat 35, Zhob 24, Quetta (City18, Samungli 16), Sibbi 09, Kashmir: Rawlakot 18, Garhi duptta 10, Muzaffarabad 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 11, Babusar 08, Astore 07, Bunji 06,Bagrote 05 and Hunza 04C.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi 40 C, Turbat and Faisalabad 38 C.